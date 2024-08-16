KWS SAAT Smashes 2023/24 Forecasts, Reveals 2024/25 Outlook

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA significantly exceeded forecasts for fiscal year 2023/2024, achieving high growth in sales and EBIT.

Revenue for 2023/2024 increased by around 12% year-on-year to EUR 1,678 million, with comparable growth of around 16%.

EBIT rose by more than 50% to approximately EUR 300 million, with an EBIT margin of around 18%.

The significant increase in sales and EBIT is mainly due to the successful performance in the Sugarbeet segment and a positive one-off earnings contribution from the sale of the Chinese corn business.

For fiscal year 2024/2025, KWS expects sales growth of 2-4% and an EBIT margin of 14-16%, with a positive one-off effect on earnings from the sale of the South American corn business.

The sale of the South American corn business is expected to significantly improve KWS's financial leverage and equity ratio, and reduce interest expenses.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at KWS SAAT is on 26.09.2024.

The price of KWS SAAT at the time of the news was 66,15EUR and was up +1,85 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 66,70EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,83 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.915,45PKT (+0,57 %).





