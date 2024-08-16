KWS SAAT Smashes 2023/24 Forecasts, Reveals 2024/25 Outlook
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has outperformed expectations for the 2023/2024 fiscal year, boasting impressive sales and EBIT growth. Revenue surged by 12% to EUR 1,678 million, while EBIT soared over 50%.
Foto: Swen Pförtner - picture alliance/dpa
- KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA significantly exceeded forecasts for fiscal year 2023/2024, achieving high growth in sales and EBIT.
- Revenue for 2023/2024 increased by around 12% year-on-year to EUR 1,678 million, with comparable growth of around 16%.
- EBIT rose by more than 50% to approximately EUR 300 million, with an EBIT margin of around 18%.
- The significant increase in sales and EBIT is mainly due to the successful performance in the Sugarbeet segment and a positive one-off earnings contribution from the sale of the Chinese corn business.
- For fiscal year 2024/2025, KWS expects sales growth of 2-4% and an EBIT margin of 14-16%, with a positive one-off effect on earnings from the sale of the South American corn business.
- The sale of the South American corn business is expected to significantly improve KWS's financial leverage and equity ratio, and reduce interest expenses.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at KWS SAAT is on 26.09.2024.
The price of KWS SAAT at the time of the news was 66,15EUR and was up +1,85 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 66,70EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,83 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.915,45PKT (+0,57 %).
+0,53 %
0,00 %
+3,57 %
+11,83 %
+22,41 %
-6,65 %
+9,62 %
+22,12 %
+1.281,92 %
ISIN:DE0007074007WKN:707400
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte