Borussia Dortmund Reveals 2023/24 Financial Year Preliminary Figures
Borussia Dortmund has shattered financial records for the 2023/2024 fiscal year, fueled by UEFA Champions League triumphs and robust transfer revenues.
- Borussia Dortmund achieved the highest consolidated revenue and total operating proceeds in its history for the 2023/2024 financial year, driven by UEFA Champions League success and improved gross transfer proceeds.
- Consolidated revenue increased by EUR 90.9 million (21.7%) to EUR 509.1 million, and total operating proceeds rose by EUR 123.6 million (24.0%) to EUR 639.0 million.
- Consolidated net profit improved by EUR 34.7 million to EUR 44.3 million, with earnings before taxes (EBT) at EUR 48.6 million and EBITDA at EUR 150.3 million.
- Revenue breakdown: EUR 52.6 million from match operations, EUR 146.6 million from advertising, EUR 206.0 million from TV marketing, EUR 47.9 million from merchandising, and EUR 56.0 million from conference, catering, and miscellaneous income.
- Personnel expenses increased by EUR 32.3 million to EUR 268.5 million, while depreciation, amortisation, and write-downs decreased by EUR 2.0 million to EUR 104.3 million. Other operating expenses rose by EUR 52.7 million to EUR 166.7 million.
- The company plans to recommend a dividend of EUR 0.06 per share for the 2023/2024 financial year, with the final decision to be made at the Annual General Meeting.
The next important date, Berenberg and Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference – Company Presentation, at Borussia Dortmund is on 24.09.2024.
The price of Borussia Dortmund at the time of the news was 3,8000EUR and was up +1,74 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,7950EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,13 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.936,82PKT (+0,72 %).
-0,13 %
+0,07 %
+5,64 %
-6,68 %
-15,97 %
-34,56 %
-59,11 %
-17,58 %
-61,77 %
ISIN:DE0005493092WKN:549309
