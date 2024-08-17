VARTA AG Unveils Game-Changing Restructuring Deal
VARTA AG has struck a pivotal restructuring deal, slashing its debt and securing new shareholders, MT InvestCo and Porsche, to stabilize its finances until 2027. This move reshapes VARTA's future.
Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand - dpa
- VARTA AG has reached a commercial agreement on a restructuring concept with most syndicate loan lenders and certain promissory note lenders.
- The restructuring will significantly reduce VARTA's debt from €485 million to approximately €200 million and provide fresh liquidity.
- MT InvestCo and Porsche will become new shareholders, securing VARTA's financing until the end of 2027 under the German Company Stabilization and Restructuring Act (StaRUG).
- A new senior loan of €60 million is planned to cover liquidity requirements, guaranteed by certain existing lenders.
- The restructuring includes a simplified reduction of VARTA's share capital to €0, leading to the exit of current shareholders and delisting of VARTA shares.
- MT InvestCo and Porsche will contribute €60 million in cash and property, resulting in Super Senior Lenders holding 36% of VARTA's equity, and MT InvestCo and Porsche holding 32% each.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Varta is on 30.08.2024.
ISIN:DE000A0TGJ55WKN:A0TGJ5
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
