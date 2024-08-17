VARTA AG Secures Deal for Restructuring, Paving Way for Sustainable Future
VARTA AG has unveiled a comprehensive restructuring plan, slashing its financial liabilities and securing new investments to bolster its future. This strategic move aims to enhance innovation and reduce reliance on Asian suppliers.
Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand - dpa
- VARTA AG has reached an agreement with financial creditors and strategic investors on a restructuring plan to ensure a sustainable business future.
- The restructuring includes a haircut that will reduce financial liabilities from €485 million to €200 million.
- A capital reduction to zero will be followed by a €60 million capital increase and a €60 million senior secured loan to strengthen liquidity and support strategic investments.
- Dr. Tojner and Porsche will become shareholders post-recapitalization, with existing lenders participating in equity via a virtual shareholding of 36%.
- The existing and new debt will mature on December 31, 2027, allowing for significant debt reduction and long-term financing.
- VARTA AG aims to reduce dependence on Asian suppliers for battery cell research and production, enhancing its innovation potential in Europe.
