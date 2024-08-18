Porsche and Varta Turbocharge Their Strategic Partnership
Porsche is set to strengthen its alliance with Varta AG by acquiring a majority stake in V4Drive Battery GmbH, aiming to boost high-performance hybrid drives and invest in new production facilities.
- Porsche plans to acquire a majority stake in V4Drive Battery GmbH through a capital increase.
- The acquisition is part of a strategy to deepen the existing partnership between Porsche and Varta AG.
- V4Drive Battery GmbH focuses on large-format lithium-ion round cells for high-performance hybrid drives, including the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS.
- Porsche is contributing a new production facility for booster cells in Nördlingen to V4Drive, set to operate next year.
- Porsche intends to invest 30 million euros to support the financial reorganization of Varta AG, which will remain a minority shareholder in V4Drive.
- The completion of the acquisition is contingent on antitrust approvals and the successful restructuring of Varta AG.
