Porsche and Varta Turbocharge Their Strategic Partnership

Porsche plans to acquire a majority stake in V4Drive Battery GmbH through a capital increase.

The acquisition is part of a strategy to deepen the existing partnership between Porsche and Varta AG.

V4Drive Battery GmbH focuses on large-format lithium-ion round cells for high-performance hybrid drives, including the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS.

Porsche is contributing a new production facility for booster cells in Nördlingen to V4Drive, set to operate next year.

Porsche intends to invest 30 million euros to support the financial reorganization of Varta AG, which will remain a minority shareholder in V4Drive.

The completion of the acquisition is contingent on antitrust approvals and the successful restructuring of Varta AG.

