EBIT Soars in Tough H1, Boosted by SteelcoBelimed JV Gains
Metall Zug Group's H1 2024 results reveal a mixed performance: net sales dropped to CHF 181.2 million, but EBIT soared to CHF 60.4 million, thanks to a significant one-time gain. Net income also saw a remarkable rise.
- Metall Zug Group reported net sales of CHF 181.2 million in H1 2024, down from CHF 228.4 million in the previous year.
- EBIT surged to CHF 60.4 million, primarily due to a one-time gain of CHF 66.6 million from the SteelcoBelimed joint venture, compared to CHF 6.9 million in H1 2023.
- Net income increased significantly to CHF 56.6 million, up from CHF 12.6 million in the prior year, despite a negative EBIT before the book gain.
- The Medical Devices Business Unit saw a decline in sales to CHF 81.6 million, down from CHF 93.9 million, largely due to reduced demand in Simulation and Biometry.
- The Infection Control Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 68.7 million, down from CHF 88.5 million, with a notable decline in order backlog affecting performance.
- The equity ratio improved to 80.5% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 75.5% at the end of 2023, reflecting a strong financial position despite challenges.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Metall Zug Namen-Akt (B) is on 19.08.2024.
0,00 %
+0,56 %
+2,10 %
-1,47 %
-9,15 %
-33,99 %
+10,48 %
-22,69 %
ISIN:CH0039821084WKN:A0Q221
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte