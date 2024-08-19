Gurit Hits CHF 213.5M Sales, 5.4% Profit Margin in H1 2024; CHF/EUR Guidance Confirmed
In the first half of 2024, Gurit reported net sales of CHF 213.5 million, marking a 12.7% decline from the previous year. Despite this, the company managed to reduce its net debt and is restructuring its production.
- Gurit achieved net sales of CHF 213.5 million in the first half of 2024, a decrease of 12.7% compared to the same period in 2023.
- The adjusted operating profit margin for the first half of 2024 was 5.4%, down from 5.6% in the first half of 2023.
- Wind materials sales were CHF 141.0 million, reflecting a decrease of 7.6% at constant exchange rates compared to the previous year.
- Gurit reduced its net debt to CHF 63 million by the end of June 2024, down from CHF 78 million in the same period last year.
- The company plans to close its Structural Profile production site in Denmark, shifting production to India and China, with expected costs of approximately CHF 10 million.
- Gurit anticipates full-year sales to be at the lower end of its guidance of CHF 435-485 million, while confirming an adjusted operating profit margin of 5-8% for 2024.
