Branicks Group AG Boosts Debt Repayment Amid Strong Year-to-Date Performance
Branicks Group AG has made significant strides in its financial restructuring, reducing bridge financing for the VIB-Vermögen AG acquisition by EUR 80 million. The company also reported a net rental income of EUR 77.1 million for the first half of 2024.
Foto: DIC Asset AG
- Branicks Group AG has reduced its bridge financing for the acquisition of VIB-Vermögen AG by EUR 80 million, leaving a remaining amount of EUR 40 million.
- The company reported a net rental income of EUR 77.1 million for the first half of 2024, down from EUR 85 million in the same period last year.
- Funds from operations (FFO) for the first half of 2024 amounted to EUR 19.4 million, aligning with the annual target of EUR 40 to 55 million.
- Over half of the transaction target for sales from the proprietary portfolio of EUR 500 to 600 million has been achieved by mid-year.
- Branicks aims to fully repay the bridge financing by the end of the year as part of its restructuring plan.
- The company will present full financial figures for the first half of 2024 on August 27, 2024.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at BRANICKS Group is on 07.11.2024.
