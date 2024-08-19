YOC AG Sees Major Revenue and Earnings Surge in H1 2024

YOC AG reported a 23% increase in consolidated revenue for H1 2024, reaching EUR 15.5 million compared to EUR 12.6 million in H1 2023.

Revenue from international operations grew by 14%, while domestic revenue in Germany rose by 31% year-on-year.

The growth was driven by new trading functionalities of the VIS.X technology platform and AI-based product solutions, contributing 15% to revenue in 2024.

Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) improved by approximately 200% to EUR 1.8 million, and consolidated net income reached EUR 0.9 million.

The equity ratio increased from 26% at the end of 2023 to 33% by June 30, 2024, indicating positive financial development.

YOC AG aims to significantly outperform the European digital advertising market in 2024, driven by its technology advancements.

The price of YOC at the time of the news was 17,050EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,23 % since publication.





