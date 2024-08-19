FORTEC Elektronik AG Hits 2023/2024 Financial Targets, Preliminary Figures Show
FORTEC Elektronik AG's preliminary results for the 2023/2024 financial year reveal a revenue of EUR 95 million, marking an 11% drop from the previous year's record. EBIT and Group profit also saw declines.
- FORTEC Elektronik AG reported preliminary results for the 2023/2024 financial year, achieving around EUR 95 million in revenue, approximately 11% lower than the previous year's record of EUR 105.9 million.
- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the year were EUR 7 million, down from EUR 10.7 million in the previous year, resulting in an EBIT margin decrease from 10.0% to 7.4%.
- The Group profit was reported as EUR 5.4 million, compared to EUR 7.6 million in the previous year, indicating a decline in profitability.
- FORTEC's results were at the lower end of the forecast range, which anticipated revenues between EUR 95 million and EUR 100 million and EBIT between EUR 7 million and EUR 9.5 million.
- The order book as of June 30, 2024, normalized to EUR 53.4 million, down from EUR 83.0 million the previous year.
- CEO Sandra Maile emphasized the company's resilience in challenging conditions and highlighted ongoing investments and measures to ensure future growth and stability.
The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 18,450EUR and was up +0,82 % compared with the previous day.
