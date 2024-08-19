R&S Group's H1 Soars: 23.2% EBIT Margin Boosts VT5 Acquisition Co. Pref (A)
R&S Group showcased a robust performance in H1 2024, with a 41% rise in adjusted EBIT and a 15% organic sales growth. Despite a one-time tax hit, net profit stood strong, bolstered by record order intake and improved cash flow.
- R&S Group reported an adjusted EBIT margin of 23.2% for H1 2024, with adjusted EBIT of CHF 25.5 million, a 41% increase from H1 2023.
- The company achieved net sales of CHF 109.9 million, reflecting a 15% organic growth compared to H1 2023.
- H1 2024 net profit was CHF 12.1 million, affected by a non-recurring tax payment of CHF 3.7 million.
- R&S Group's order intake reached CHF 141.0 million, an 18% increase, contributing to a record order backlog of CHF 218.2 million.
- Adjusted free cash flow improved to CHF 7.5 million in H1 2024, compared to CHF -1.9 million in the previous half-year.
- The company maintains a strong liquidity position with CHF 44 million as of June 30, 2024, and has 1 million treasury shares valued at around CHF 14 million.
