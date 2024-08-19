R&S Group's H1 Soars: 23.2% EBIT Margin Boosts VT5 Acquisition Co. Pref (A) R&S Group showcased a robust performance in H1 2024, with a 41% rise in adjusted EBIT and a 15% organic sales growth. Despite a one-time tax hit, net profit stood strong, bolstered by record order intake and improved cash flow.



