Dexus Financial 2.30%: Anticipate 2024 Annual Results Release
Dexus reported a mixed financial performance for FY24, with AFFO down 7% to $516.3 million and a statutory net loss of $1,583.8 million, yet maintained strong occupancy and investor interest.
- Dexus reported an AFFO of $516.3 million for FY24, down 7.0% from the previous year, with distributions of 48.0 cents per security, in line with guidance.
- The company experienced a statutory net loss after tax of $1,583.8 million, primarily due to increased unrealized fair valuation losses on investment properties.
- Pro forma gearing remained prudent at 32.0%, with 92% of debt hedged on average throughout FY24, ensuring a strong balance sheet despite valuation declines.
- Dexus maintained high occupancy rates of 94.8% in its office portfolio and 96.8% in its industrial portfolio, with strong rent collections at 99.5%.
- The Dexus Real Estate Partnership 2 (DREP2) raised over $300 million in equity commitments, indicating strong investor interest and future growth potential.
- Dexus plans to update its distribution policy to pay out 80-100% of AFFO starting FY25, with expected AFFO of 44.5-45.5 cents per security for the year ending June 2025.
