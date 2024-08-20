PSP Swiss Property Projects CHF 300M EBITDA &
PSP Swiss Property AG showcased robust performance in H1 2024, achieving an EBITDA guidance of CHF 300 million and maintaining a vacancy rate below 4%. The real estate portfolio surged to CHF 9.7 billion.
- PSP Swiss Property AG reported strong operating results for H1 2024, confirming an EBITDA guidance of CHF 300 million and a vacancy rate below 4% for 2024.
- The real estate portfolio value increased to CHF 9.7 billion, with a vacancy rate of 4.0% and 157 investment properties as of June 30, 2024.
- Net income rose significantly by 103.2% to CHF 156.3 million, driven by a portfolio appreciation of CHF 44.7 million, while net income excluding real estate gains decreased by 24.5% to CHF 113.6 million.
- Rental income increased by 7.9% to CHF 176.2 million, but lower income from property sales and higher financing costs negatively impacted overall results.
- The company maintains a strong capital structure with total equity of CHF 5.199 billion and an equity ratio of 53.4%, while interest-bearing debt amounts to CHF 3.435 billion.
- Looking ahead, rental income for 2024 is expected to rise, supported by new acquisitions and inflation-linked rent adjustments, despite anticipated increases in financial expenses.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at PSP Swiss Property is on 20.08.2024.
ISIN:CH0018294154 WKN:A0CA16
