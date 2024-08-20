VT5 Acquisition's R&S Group to Acquire Kyte Powertech, Expanding in Europe
R&S Group is set to acquire Kyte Powertech for EUR 250 million, expanding its reach in Ireland, the UK, and Western Europe. This strategic move promises significant growth and market synergies.
- R&S Group agrees to acquire Kyte Powertech, a leading manufacturer of distribution transformer solutions, for EUR 250 million.
- The acquisition aims to broaden R&S Group's geographic footprint in Ireland, the UK, and Western Europe.
- Combined pro forma net sales of CHF 384 million, EBITDA of CHF 81 million, and EBIT of CHF 78 million.
- The acquisition will enhance R&S Group's product portfolio, access new markets, and create synergies from cross-selling opportunities and operating efficiencies.
- Kyte Powertech's management will stay on board and invest in R&S Group, ensuring continuity and strong commitment.
- The transaction is financed by a bridge facility of CHF 233 million and a rollover of shares by Kyte Powertech management, with completion expected on 20 August 2024.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte