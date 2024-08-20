BV Holding's SKAN Group Hits 2024 H1 Targets, Boosting Investor Confidence
SKAN's financial performance soared with net sales up 17.2% to CHF 163.7 million and EBITDA rising 15.7% to CHF 21.5 million. Strong order intake and backlog ensure over a year of planning security.
- Net sales increased by 17.2% to CHF 163.7 million, EBITDA by 15.7% to CHF 21.5 million, with an EBITDA margin of 13.1%.
- Order intake of CHF 177.2 million and order backlog of CHF 328.0 million, providing over a year of planning security.
- Both business segments showed double-digit growth, with Services & Consumables growing faster and more profitably.
- Strategic initiatives for integrated process systems and standardization in the equipment business are on track.
- SKAN confirms its guidance for the full year 2024 based on solid half-year results and a strong order backlog.
- Investments more than doubled to CHF 22.2 million, mainly for expanding pre-approved services and increasing the stake in Aseptic Technologies.
