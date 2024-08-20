Medartis Holding Sees 13% Revenue Surge, US & EMEA Lead with 21% and 18% Growth
Medartis achieved a 13% revenue boost, fueled by impressive growth in the US and EMEA. The EBITDA margin improved to 17%, and the EBIT margin doubled. Key product launches and strategic hires bolstered their success.
- Medartis reports 13% revenue growth on Group level, driven by strong regional growth in the US (21%) and EMEA (18%)
- Improved EBITDA margin to 17%, with underlying EBIT margin doubling to 4.9%
- Cash position strengthened following the issuance of a convertible bond in April 2024
- Successful global launch of Foot 2 System, CCS line extensions, and Scaphoid plates
- Continuous strengthening of key functions through hiring, internal development, and transfer of talents into the US
- Guidance revised for FY: 12-15% CER growth for the underlying business; around 15% underlying EBITDA margin at CER
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Medartis Holding is on 20.11.2024.
