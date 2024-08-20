SFC Energy Reports Strong H1 Financials, EUR 66M Net Cash, Global Expansion on Track

Group sales increased by 24.2% to EUR 70,856 thousand in H1/2024 compared to EUR 57,053 thousand in H1/2023.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 71.1% to EUR 12,526 thousand in H1/2024, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.7%.

Net cash position improved to EUR 65,621 thousand as of 30 June 2024, up from EUR 56,056 thousand on 31 December 2023.

Significant international expansion with production capacity increases in the UK, Germany, Romania, and India.

Order backlog increased to EUR 89,024 thousand as of 30 June 2024, up from EUR 81,300 thousand on 31 December 2023.

The Management Board confirms the full-year forecast for 2024, expecting consolidated sales of EUR 141.7 million to EUR 153.5 million.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SFC Energy is on 20.08.2024.

The price of SFC Energy at the time of the news was 21,500EUR and was up +1,53 % compared with the previous day.

23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,750EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,16 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.940,12PKT (+0,61 %).





