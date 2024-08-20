Photon Energy Group Unveils Strong H1 2024 Financial and Operational Results
Photon Energy Group has reported a solid performance in H1 2024, with revenues climbing 2.6% year-over-year to EUR 41.289 million and EBITDA more than doubling. The company remains optimistic about its full-year targets.
- Photon Energy Group's consolidated revenues increased by 2.6% year-over-year, reaching EUR 41.289 million in H1 2024.
- EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 6.057 million in H1 2024, compared to EUR 2.833 million in H1 2023, driven by high-margin business growth.
- The company maintains its full-year guidance, expecting revenues between EUR 90–100 million and EBITDA between EUR 16–18 million.
- Electricity generation rose significantly, with 56.6 GWh produced in Q2 2024, a 36.8% increase year-over-year, and 86.8 GWh year-to-date, up 31.0%.
- The IPP portfolio expanded to 132.8 MWp, with plans to increase to 143.5 MWp following new asset commissioning in Romania.
- The management is optimistic about achieving its goal of 1 GWp in the O&M portfolio by the end of 2024, currently nearing 900 MWp.
