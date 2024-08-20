Audius SE: Strong H1 2024 Performance Boosts Forecast Amid High Order Intake
In the first half of 2024, our total operating performance surged to EUR 40.4 million, driven by robust order intake and strategic investments in new business areas. However, EBITDA and earnings per share saw a decline.
Foto: audius SE
- Total operating performance in H1 2024 increased to EUR 40.4 million, up from EUR 38.6 million in the previous year.
- EBITDA for H1 2024 reached EUR 3.2 million, compared to EUR 4.4 million in the previous year.
- Strong order intake led to a record order backlog of EUR 80.2 million as of June 30, 2024.
- Forecast adjustment for EBITDA to EUR 7.0-7.5 million, with total operating performance slightly below EUR 85 million.
- Earnings per share for H1 2024 amounted to EUR 0.18, down from EUR 0.44 in the previous year.
- Investments in new business areas such as mobile device management, AWS/cloud, and artificial intelligence influenced earnings performance.
The next important date, Half-year report 2024, at audius is on 29.08.2024.
The price of audius at the time of the news was 13,250EUR and was up +0,76 % compared with the previous day.
0,00 %
+2,33 %
-2,94 %
-7,69 %
-3,65 %
-24,57 %
+125,64 %
+48,31 %
ISIN:NL0006129074WKN:A0M530
