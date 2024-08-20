Marinomed Biotech AG Unveils Strong H1 2024 Financial Results

Revenues for H1 2024 were EUR 2.5 million, a 53% decline from H1 2023 (EUR 5.2 million); cash and cash equivalents as of 30.06.2024 were EUR 0.9 million (31.12.2023: EUR 2.6 million).

Court restructuring proceedings without self-administration were initiated on August 14, 2024; Marinomed shares are now listed in the standard market continuous segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

New partnerships for Carragelose and Solv4U were established, and progress was made with new Carragelose products.

Marinomed expanded an existing Carragelose partnership to include selected countries in Europe and beyond, achieving a milestone of EUR 0.5 million.

The clinical trial for Carragelose eye drops in Spain is being evaluated, and the anti-allergic nasal spray Coldamaris Allergie was launched in Q1 2024, achieving significant sales in Q2.

Solv4U entered its third long-term partnership with Unither Pharmaceuticals in France, evaluating the potential of Marinosolv technology.

The price of Marinomed Biotech at the time of the news was 4,7000EUR and was down -0,63 % compared with the previous day.

27 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,3000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -8,51 % since publication.





