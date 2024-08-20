DeFi Technologies Inc. Unveils Impressive Q2 2024 Financial Results
DeFi Technologies Inc. has shattered its financial records in Q2 2024, boasting impressive revenues and net income, alongside a substantial growth in Assets Under Management and strategic product launches.
- DeFi Technologies Inc. reported record revenues of C$133.2 million (US$98.0 million) and net income of C$90.4 million (US$66.5 million) for Q2 2024, marking its strongest financial quarter to date.
- The company's Assets Under Management (AUM) grew by 43.7% to approximately C$730.1 million (US$533.4 million) as of June 30, 2024, and further increased to C$837 million (US$610 million) by July 31, 2024.
- Multiple Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) were launched by subsidiary Valour Inc., enhancing the company's product offerings and market position.
- DeFi Alpha, a specialized arbitrage trading desk, generated over US$111.5 million in revenue during Q2 2024, contributing significantly to the company's financial performance.
- The company anticipates annualized revenues of approximately C$179 million (US$131 million) for fiscal 2024, driven by ongoing AUM growth and new product launches.
- DeFi Technologies ended Q2 2024 with a cash balance of C$19.5 million (US$14.2 million) and significant digital asset holdings, including 204.34 BTC, indicating a robust treasury strategy.
The price of DeFi Technologies at the time of the news was 1,5520EUR and was down -5,94 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,5400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,77 % since publication.
ISIN:CA2449161025WKN:A3EQD5
