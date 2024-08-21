Strong Growth Resurgence: 2024 Full-Year Guidance Confirmed
Sensirion Holding AG's first half of 2024 saw sales reach CHF 128.0 million, with notable market shifts and executive changes marking a transformative period for the company.
- Sensirion Holding AG reported sales of CHF 128.0 million for the first half of 2024, reflecting an organic revenue increase of 8.9% in local currencies and 3.9% in Swiss francs compared to the previous year.
- The company faced challenges due to the discontinuation of condition monitoring activities in Berlin, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.6% and a gross margin of 47.5%.
- The automotive market showed strong growth with sales of CHF 39.8 million (+14% year-on-year), while the medical market experienced a significant decline of 42% to CHF 18.3 million.
- Sensirion confirmed its full-year guidance for 2024, expecting consolidated sales to range between CHF 250 to 280 million, driven by new projects, particularly in gas leakage sensors for air conditioning systems.
- The company anticipates a transition year in terms of profitability for 2024, with lower gross margins expected due to a higher proportion of lower-margin module business.
- Changes in the Executive Board were announced, with Andrea Orzati stepping down and Simon Sonderfeld taking over as VP Sales, while CFO Matthias Gantner will retire at the end of 2024, succeeded by Martin Wirz.
