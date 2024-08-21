Implenia Hits Strong H1 EBIT, Reaffirms 2024 Targets
In the first half of 2024, Implenia posted an impressive EBIT of CHF 50.5 million, driven by higher revenue and a robust order book. With an equity ratio up to 20.5%, all divisions showed positive results.
- Implenia achieved EBIT of CHF 50.5 million in the first half of 2024, with increased revenue and a high order book.
- The equity ratio was raised to 20.5%.
- All divisions contributed to the positive results, with Buildings, Civil Engineering, and Specialties improving their EBIT compared to the previous year.
- Division Real Estate achieved EBIT of CHF 6.8 million, despite no real estate sales, and the book value of the current Real Estate portfolio increased to CHF 197.0 million.
- Implenia confirms expected EBIT of around CHF 130 million for the full financial year 2024 and reaffirms medium-term financial targets.
- The company is well-positioned with a broad portfolio of services and expects future growth supported by falling inflation and interest rates.
