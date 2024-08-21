SoftwareOne Thrives in H1 2024, Vision 2026 Progress on Track
In the first half of 2024, our group saw a notable revenue boost, driven by strategic initiatives and operational excellence. Key financial metrics improved, and user engagement surged, setting a strong foundation for future growth.
Foto: KEYSTONE | URS FLUEELER - picture alliance
- Group revenue increased by 7.0% YoY in constant currency and 4.6% in reported currency to CHF 529.9 million in H1 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 11.3% YoY in constant currency to CHF 121.9 million, with a margin increase of 1.0 percentage points to 23.0%.
- Implementation of Vision 2026 is on track, focusing on strategic growth priorities, execution sharpening, and margin expansion.
- Copilot 365 users increased to over 600,000 by 30 June 2024, with 240 new service engagements in Q2 2024.
- Operational excellence program completed, achieving CHF 76 million in savings, surpassing the CHF 70 million target, with CHF 7 million reinvested in growth initiatives.
- Full-year revenue guidance revised to 7-9% in constant currency (previously 8-10%), with an unchanged adjusted EBITDA margin target of 24.5-25.5%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at SoftwareONE Holding is on 21.08.2024.
-0,03 %
-0,15 %
-1,16 %
+3,67 %
-6,92 %
-15,04 %
+0,03 %
ISIN:CH0496451508WKN:A2PTSZ
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte