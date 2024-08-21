    checkAd
    69 Aufrufe 69 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Kapsch TrafficCom Q1 2024/25 Results: Key Insights Revealed

    In Q1 2024/25, revenues climbed by 5% to EUR 139 million, but EBIT stayed negative at EUR -3 million. Despite a 68.5% drop in equity holders' results, positive cash flow signals financial recovery.

    • Revenues for Q1 2024/25 increased by 5% to EUR 139 million compared to EUR 132 million in Q1 2023/24.
    • EBIT remained negative at EUR -3 million, attributed to deconsolidation effects, maintaining the previous year's level.
    • The result for the period attributable to equity holders declined to EUR -10 million, a 68.5% decrease from the previous year.
    • The tolling segment contributed 74% to total revenues, with a 9% increase, while the traffic management segment saw a 5% revenue decrease.
    • Cash flow from operating activities improved to EUR 4 million, and free cash flow turned positive at EUR 1 million, indicating financial recovery.
    • The outlook for FY 2024/25 anticipates revenue growth above the market average of 7.5% and an improvement in adjusted EBIT, with a focus on cost management.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Kapsch TrafficCom is on 21.08.2024.

    The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 8,8600EUR and was up +0,11 % compared with the previous day.


    Kapsch TrafficCom

    -0,45 %
    +1,14 %
    -1,34 %
    -0,89 %
    -13,14 %
    -40,85 %
    -73,71 %
    -74,69 %
    ISIN:AT000KAPSCH9WKN:A0MUZU





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Kapsch TrafficCom Q1 2024/25 Results: Key Insights Revealed In Q1 2024/25, revenues climbed by 5% to EUR 139 million, but EBIT stayed negative at EUR -3 million. Despite a 68.5% drop in equity holders' results, positive cash flow signals financial recovery.