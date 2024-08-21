Kapsch TrafficCom Q1 2024/25 Results: Key Insights Revealed

Revenues for Q1 2024/25 increased by 5% to EUR 139 million compared to EUR 132 million in Q1 2023/24.

EBIT remained negative at EUR -3 million, attributed to deconsolidation effects, maintaining the previous year's level.

The result for the period attributable to equity holders declined to EUR -10 million, a 68.5% decrease from the previous year.

The tolling segment contributed 74% to total revenues, with a 9% increase, while the traffic management segment saw a 5% revenue decrease.

Cash flow from operating activities improved to EUR 4 million, and free cash flow turned positive at EUR 1 million, indicating financial recovery.

The outlook for FY 2024/25 anticipates revenue growth above the market average of 7.5% and an improvement in adjusted EBIT, with a focus on cost management.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Kapsch TrafficCom is on 21.08.2024.

The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 8,8600EUR and was up +0,11 % compared with the previous day.





