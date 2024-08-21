Paragon's Half-Year Results Confirmed: Key Insights Revealed

Sales in the first half of 2024 were EUR 75.4 million, down from EUR 86.4 million in the same period of the previous year, due to the sale of the starter battery business and slow recovery in customer call-off behavior.

EBITDA for continuing operations improved from EUR 8.1 million in H1 2023 to EUR 8.5 million in H1 2024, with the EBITDA ratio increasing from 9.3% to 11.3%.

Earnings after interest and taxes improved significantly from EUR -5.6 million in H1 2023 to EUR -1.0 million in H1 2024, with a slightly positive result expected for the full year.

Financing expenses fell significantly from EUR 7.4 million in H1 2023 to EUR 3.2 million in H1 2024 due to debt reduction and elimination of one-off interim financing costs.

Management anticipates a moderate upturn in the automotive industry in the second half of the year.

The company's consolidated interim report as of June 30, 2024, is available for download at https://ir.paragon.ag/.

