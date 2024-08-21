Noratis AG: Portfolio Insights Ahead of Bondholders' Meeting & Investor Call

Noratis AG has recognized write-downs of around EUR 31 million on its property portfolio based on expert valuation as of 30 June 2024.

The write-downs reflect market-related adjustments and effects of Noratis AG's restructuring plans, including lower and delayed investments and changes in marketing strategy.

The devaluations and weak property transaction market underline the need for restructuring the 5.5% Noratis bond 2020/2025.

An investor call is scheduled for 29 August 2024 at 11:00 a.m. to explain the bond restructuring and expert opinion.

The bondholders' meeting on 10 September 2024 will discuss extending the bond to 31 December 2028, with an early repayment option for the issuer.

Noratis AG has adjusted its annual forecast to assume significantly negative EBT and EBIT, with preliminary half-year figures showing an EBIT of around EUR -18.4 million and an EBT of around EUR -26.2 million.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at Noratis is on 30.09.2024.

The price of Noratis at the time of the news was 2,2100EUR and was down -0,45 % compared with the previous day.





