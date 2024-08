Mister Spex Names Christopher Douglas as New Chief Restructuring Officer

Mister Spex SE has appointed Christopher Douglas as Chief Restructuring Officer, effective September 1st, to lead the "SpexFocus" transformation and restructuring program.

Douglas will manage restructuring projects, review the cost base, and optimize operational processes to enhance profitability and ensure sustainable cash generation.

He brings extensive expertise in corporate development, restructuring, corporate governance, and financial management, having previously worked for the Büll family and POSSEHL Mittelstandsbeteiligungen GmbH.

Douglas began his career as a consultant at Barkawi Management Consultants, specializing in operational restructuring and implementing "Full Potential" programs for international clients.

Stephan Schulz-Gohritz, Chairman of the Management Board and CFO of Mister Spex, emphasized Douglas's role in advancing the company's efficiency and the importance of the "SpexFocus" program.

Mister Spex is Europe’s leading omnichannel optician, integrating online and offline presence with innovative technologies, serving over 7.1 million customers with more than 120 highly qualified opticians.

The price of Mister Spex at the time of the news was 2,4750EUR and was up +1,64 % compared with the previous day.