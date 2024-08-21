    checkAd
    9 Aufrufe 9 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SoftwareONE Holding Thrives in H1 2024, Vision 2026 Progress on Track

    SoftwareOne saw a 7.0% revenue boost in H1 2024, hitting CHF 529.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 11.3% to CHF 121.9 million. Vision 2026 is on track, and Copilot 365 users surpassed 600,000.

    SoftwareONE Holding Thrives in H1 2024, Vision 2026 Progress on Track
    Foto: KEYSTONE | URS FLUEELER - picture alliance
    • SoftwareOne reported a 7.0% year-over-year increase in group revenue for H1 2024, reaching CHF 529.9 million, with a 4.6% increase in reported currency.
    • Adjusted EBITDA rose by 11.3% year-over-year to CHF 121.9 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.0%, reflecting operational excellence.
    • The implementation of the Vision 2026 strategy is on track, focusing on strategic growth priorities and margin expansion.
    • The number of Copilot 365 users increased to over 600,000 by June 30, 2024, with 240 new service engagements in Q2 2024.
    • SoftwareOne's full-year revenue growth guidance has been revised to 7-9% in constant currency, while the adjusted EBITDA margin target remains unchanged at 24.5-25.5%.
    • The Board of Directors is in discussions regarding a potential going-private transaction, with indications of interest received.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at SoftwareONE Holding is on 21.08.2024.

    The price of SoftwareONE Holding at the time of the news was 17,242EUR and was down -3,74 % compared with the previous day.


    SoftwareONE Holding

    -3,76 %
    -3,88 %
    -4,85 %
    -0,20 %
    -10,40 %
    -18,21 %
    -3,70 %
    ISIN:CH0496451508WKN:A2PTSZ






    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    SoftwareONE Holding Thrives in H1 2024, Vision 2026 Progress on Track SoftwareOne saw a 7.0% revenue boost in H1 2024, hitting CHF 529.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 11.3% to CHF 121.9 million. Vision 2026 is on track, and Copilot 365 users surpassed 600,000.