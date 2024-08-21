SoftwareONE Holding Thrives in H1 2024, Vision 2026 Progress on Track
SoftwareOne saw a 7.0% revenue boost in H1 2024, hitting CHF 529.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 11.3% to CHF 121.9 million. Vision 2026 is on track, and Copilot 365 users surpassed 600,000.
- SoftwareOne reported a 7.0% year-over-year increase in group revenue for H1 2024, reaching CHF 529.9 million, with a 4.6% increase in reported currency.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 11.3% year-over-year to CHF 121.9 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.0%, reflecting operational excellence.
- The implementation of the Vision 2026 strategy is on track, focusing on strategic growth priorities and margin expansion.
- The number of Copilot 365 users increased to over 600,000 by June 30, 2024, with 240 new service engagements in Q2 2024.
- SoftwareOne's full-year revenue growth guidance has been revised to 7-9% in constant currency, while the adjusted EBITDA margin target remains unchanged at 24.5-25.5%.
- The Board of Directors is in discussions regarding a potential going-private transaction, with indications of interest received.
