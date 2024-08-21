SoftwareONE Holding Thrives in H1 2024, Vision 2026 Progress on Track

SoftwareOne reported a 7.0% year-over-year increase in group revenue for H1 2024, reaching CHF 529.9 million, with a 4.6% increase in reported currency.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 11.3% year-over-year to CHF 121.9 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.0%, reflecting operational excellence.

The implementation of the Vision 2026 strategy is on track, focusing on strategic growth priorities and margin expansion.

The number of Copilot 365 users increased to over 600,000 by June 30, 2024, with 240 new service engagements in Q2 2024.

SoftwareOne's full-year revenue growth guidance has been revised to 7-9% in constant currency, while the adjusted EBITDA margin target remains unchanged at 24.5-25.5%.

The Board of Directors is in discussions regarding a potential going-private transaction, with indications of interest received.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at SoftwareONE Holding is on 21.08.2024.

The price of SoftwareONE Holding at the time of the news was 17,242EUR and was down -3,74 % compared with the previous day.






