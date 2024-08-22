    checkAd
    Siegfried Soars: Profitability Hits New Heights

    Siegfried AG's first half of 2024 saw impressive financial growth, with net sales reaching CHF 619.9 million and core EBITDA climbing to CHF 132.1 million. Strategic investments and strong demand drive their success.

    • Siegfried AG reported net sales of CHF 619.9 million in the first half of 2024, a 3.5% increase in local currencies.
    • Core EBITDA rose to CHF 132.1 million, with a margin increase to 21.3% compared to the previous period.
    • Core net profit increased to CHF 71.7 million, and cash flow from operating activities grew to CHF 118.9 million.
    • The company made significant investments in its global manufacturing network, including the acquisition of a CDMO in the US and the construction of a new development center in Switzerland.
    • Siegfried expects low single-digit sales growth in local currencies for 2024 and aims to maintain or exceed the core EBITDA margin of 2023.
    • The company continues to focus on operational excellence and efficiency, driven by high demand for its products and services.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Siegfried Holding is on 22.08.2024.


    Siegfried Holding

    -0,09 %
    +10,04 %
    +9,10 %
    +28,96 %
    +40,28 %
    +44,69 %
    +217,08 %
    +767,63 %
    ISIN:CH0014284498WKN:891169






