MPC Capital Boosts Full-Year Outlook Amid Strong H1 Results, Refines Strategy
MPC Capital has reported impressive half-year results, showcasing a 24% revenue surge to EUR 21.2 million and an 80% boost in EBT to EUR 16.5 million. The company is now focusing on maritime and energy infrastructure.
- MPC Capital reports strong half-year results with a 24% increase in revenues to EUR 21.2 million and an 80% increase in EBT to EUR 16.5 million.
- The company has refined its strategy to focus on maritime and energy infrastructure, moving away from a multi-asset approach.
- Full-year guidance has been raised to around EUR 40 million in revenues and EBT between EUR 23 million and EUR 25 million.
- Assets under management (AuM) increased by EUR 0.7 billion to EUR 4.8 billion, with a significant portion contributing to the energy transition.
- Co-investment income doubled to EUR 17.2 million, driven by investments in MPC Container Ships and other efficient propulsion technology.
- The company maintains a strong balance sheet with an equity ratio of 84.1% and plans to intensify capital market activities.
The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital is on 22.08.2024.
-0,45 %
+11,68 %
+12,82 %
+11,11 %
+43,79 %
+25,71 %
+140,44 %
+283,64 %
-98,29 %
ISIN:DE000A1TNWJ4WKN:A1TNWJ
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte