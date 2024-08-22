NFON AG: Strong Revenue Growth & Profit Surge in H1 2024 Transformation

NFON AG reported solid revenue growth and a significant increase in profitability in the first half of 2024.

Recurring revenue increased by 4.4% to EUR 40.1 million, making up 94.3% of total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 62.3% to EUR 5.5 million.

NFON strengthened its position in AI-based business communication solutions through the acquisition of botario.

The total number of installed seats increased by 3.8% to 665,022.

The Management Board confirmed the revenue and earnings forecast for the financial year 2024, expecting adjusted EBITDA between EUR 10 million and EUR 12 million.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at NFON is on 22.08.2024.

The price of NFON at the time of the news was 6,2250EUR and was down -0,40 % compared with the previous day.





