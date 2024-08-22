NFON AG: Strong Revenue Growth & Profit Surge in H1 2024 Transformation
NFON AG showcased robust financial performance in H1 2024, with notable revenue growth and a surge in profitability. Key highlights include a 4.4% rise in recurring revenue and a 62.3% boost in adjusted EBITDA.
- NFON AG reported solid revenue growth and a significant increase in profitability in the first half of 2024.
- Recurring revenue increased by 4.4% to EUR 40.1 million, making up 94.3% of total revenue.
- Adjusted EBITDA improved by 62.3% to EUR 5.5 million.
- NFON strengthened its position in AI-based business communication solutions through the acquisition of botario.
- The total number of installed seats increased by 3.8% to 665,022.
- The Management Board confirmed the revenue and earnings forecast for the financial year 2024, expecting adjusted EBITDA between EUR 10 million and EUR 12 million.
