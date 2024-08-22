2024 H1: Boosted Earnings and Major Strategic Wins
Swiss Prime Site reports robust financial growth, with rental income rising to CHF 232 million and vacancies dropping to 3.6%. Assets under management surged to CHF 12.7 billion, and EBITDA increased by 3.5% to CHF 205 million.
- Increase in rental income to CHF 232 million (+6.0% absolute; +3.7% LfL) and reduction in vacancies to 3.6%
- Growth in Swiss Prime Site Solutions’ assets under management to CHF 12.7 billion, with the acquisition of Fundamenta
- Increase in consolidated operating result before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 3.5% to CHF 205 million
- Increase in funds from operations (FFO I) per share by 4.6% to CHF 2.03
- Successful capital recycling strategy with property sales and investments in developments
- Optimistic outlook with expected vacancy rate of around 3.8% and LTV ratio below 40% by year-end 2024
ISIN:CH0008038389WKN:927016
