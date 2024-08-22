SBO Boosts Cash Flow and Expands into Growth Regions Despite Lower Earnings
In the first half of 2024, SBO maintained strong sales close to last year's record, despite facing challenges in the OE division. The company continued its successful expansion, particularly in the Middle East and Latin America.
- H1 2024 sales of MEUR 288.1 remained close to the record level of 2023.
- Group EBIT of MEUR 36.6 well below last year due to an earnings shortfall in the OE division; the AMS division continued to deliver excellent results.
- Free cash flow improved to MEUR 27.7, and MEUR 31.5 returned to shareholders through the dividend payment.
- SBO successfully continued its expansion strategy in the first six months of 2024, particularly in the Middle East and Latin America.
- The OE segment faced significant challenges, with EBIT declining to MEUR 2.2 in H1 2024 from MEUR 24.0 in H1 2023.
- SBO’s equity increased to MEUR 457.2 by the end of June 2024, with an equity ratio of 54.3%.
