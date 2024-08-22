    checkAd
    CTS Eventim Soars: Rapid Q2 Growth for AG & Co. KGaA

    CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has posted impressive financial results for Q2 2024, with a notable 21.2% revenue increase and a 23.3% rise in adjusted EBITDA, driven by strong performance and strategic acquisitions.

    Foto: Hauke-Christian Dittrich - picture alliance/dpa
    • CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA reported a consolidated revenue of EUR 793.6 million in Q2 2024, marking a 21.2% increase compared to the previous year.
    • Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 grew by 23.3% to EUR 110.0 million, surpassing revenue growth.
    • The company raised its 2024 guidance, anticipating significant growth in adjusted EBITDA due to strong performance and successful acquisitions.
    • The Ticketing segment saw a revenue increase of 28.5% in Q2, while the Live Entertainment segment grew by 19.7%.
    • CTS Eventim is the official ticketing partner for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris 2024, as well as for the 2026 Winter and 2028 Summer Games.
    • The company is on track with the construction of the ARENA FOR MILAN, set to be Italy's largest indoor arena, with marketing for naming rights starting in autumn.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at CTS Eventim is on 22.08.2024.

    The price of CTS Eventim at the time of the news was 85,03EUR and was up +2,94 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 24.955,74PKT (+0,89 %).


