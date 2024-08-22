Multitude SE Soars: H1 2024 EBIT Up 34.5% to €28.3M
In the first half of 2024, our company achieved remarkable financial growth, with EBIT soaring by 34.5% and group revenue climbing by 17.0%. All business units reported impressive double-digit gains.
- EBIT increased by 34.5% to EUR 28.3 million during H1 2024.
- Group revenue increased by 17.0% to EUR 128.8 million.
- All business units delivered at least double-digit revenue growth.
- The company is on track for an EBIT guidance of EUR 67.5 million (+50%) in 2024.
- The new Wholesale Banking business unit recorded a 170.1% increase in NET AR to EUR 104 million and a significant EBIT increase from EUR 0.3 million to EUR 2.4 million.
- Multitude successfully issued a four-year unsecured bond of EUR 80 million, refinancing the existing bond maturing in 2025.
