tonies Registered (A) Soars in H1, Setting Stage for Profitable 2024

Group revenue in H1 2024 increased by 29.8% to EUR 146.8m, driven by international expansion.

Revenue in North America rose by 63.3% to EUR 55.2m, fueled by successful wholesale expansion and direct-to-consumer sales.

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 2.6% from 1.8%, driven by higher gross margin and operating leverage.

Free cash flow increased from EUR -39.0m to EUR -32.0m due to higher profitability and efficient working capital management.

Multi-territory and multi-year contracts signed with Disney Consumer Products and Paramount to further internationalize tonies.

Tonies confirms its guidance for full-year 2024 with group revenue expected to exceed EUR 480 million and North America revenue above EUR 200 million.

The next important date at tonies Registered (A) is on 22.08.2024.

The price of tonies Registered (A) at the time of the news was 6,7500EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous day.






