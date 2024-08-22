tonies Registered (A) Soars in H1, Setting Stage for Profitable 2024
In the first half of 2024, group revenue surged by 29.8% to EUR 146.8m, propelled by international growth. North America saw a remarkable 63.3% increase, reaching EUR 55.2m, thanks to successful wholesale and direct-to-consumer strategies. Adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 2.6%, up from 1.8%, due to improved gross margin and operating leverage. Free cash flow improved from EUR -39.0m to EUR -32.0m, reflecting higher profitability and efficient working capital management. Multi-territory and multi-year agreements with Disney Consumer Products and Paramount are set to further internationalize tonies. The company reaffirms its full-year 2024 guidance, anticipating group revenue to surpass EUR 480 million and North America revenue to exceed EUR 200 million.
The next important date, The text "H1 2024" can be translated to English as "First Half of 2024.", at tonies Registered (A) is on 22.08.2024.
The price of tonies Registered (A) at the time of the news was 6,7500EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous
day.
