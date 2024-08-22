IuteCredit Finance Bond 11% till 10/26: Iute Group's 6M/2024 Results Show Quality & Growth
Despite the challenges of falling interest rates and rising costs, longer maturities and stronger customers are driving growth. Active customers have increased, and the group's financial metrics show positive trends.
- Longer maturities and stronger customers are offsetting falling interest rates and rising costs.
- Active customers at 268,000 with revenue per customer up to 369 EUR; total customers at 1.1 million.
- Group consolidated balance sheet up 5.5% to 396.5 million EUR; equity up 8.8% to 69.4 million EUR.
- Loan payouts increased by 38.0% to 184.6 million EUR; gross loan portfolio up 13.0% to 284.7 million EUR.
- Interest and commission fee income down 1.8% to 45.2 million EUR; total revenue up 3.4% to 53.6 million EUR.
- Net profit at 4.1 million EUR compared to 7.0 million EUR, impacted by increased personnel expenses and lower FX gains.
The price of IuteCredit Finance Unternehmensanleihe 11,00 % bis 10/26 at the time of the news was 95,72EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
0,00 %
-1,25 %
+0,07 %
+1,98 %
+2,61 %
-7,81 %
ISIN:XS2378483494WKN:A3KT6M
