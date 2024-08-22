Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM's 2024 Half-Year Results Revealed!

Half-year financial results for 2024 are below the previous year due to pricing.

Cash flow from operating activities significantly improved by 33.7%.

Strong volume increase in Board & Paper division, with sales volumes up by around 18%.

Packaging is now reported as two divisions: MM Food & Premium Packaging and MM Pharma & Healthcare Packaging.

Considerable reduction of carbon footprint by 23% compared to the first half of 2023.

Persisting consumer restraint and weak economy expected to continue affecting market activity.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Mayr-Melnhof Karton is on 22.08.2024.

The price of Mayr-Melnhof Karton at the time of the news was 104,10EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous day.






