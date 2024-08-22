2G ENERGY Hits Record-High Order Backlog by End of August!
2G Energy AG achieved a record order backlog of over EUR 220 million by August 2024, driven by international demand and new EU wastewater directives. Despite a slight dip in sales, future forecasts remain strong.
- 2G Energy AG recorded an all-time high order backlog of over EUR 220 million at the end of August 2024.
- Strong order intake is mainly driven by international business, particularly in Eastern Europe, the USA, and Asia.
- The EU adopted a new wastewater directive, creating sustainable investment demand for sewage gas CHP plants, leading to increased orders.
- Group sales in the first half of 2024 were EUR 131.2 million, slightly below the previous year (EUR 135.5 million, -3.2%).
- The Management Board confirmed the forecast for the current year and raised the lower forecast limit for 2025 to EUR 410 million.
- 2G Energy AG is an internationally leading manufacturer of decentralized energy supply systems, employing over 900 people and active in more than 50 countries.
