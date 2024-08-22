2G ENERGY Hits Record-High Order Backlog by End of August!

2G Energy AG recorded an all-time high order backlog of over EUR 220 million at the end of August 2024.

Strong order intake is mainly driven by international business, particularly in Eastern Europe, the USA, and Asia.

The EU adopted a new wastewater directive, creating sustainable investment demand for sewage gas CHP plants, leading to increased orders.

Group sales in the first half of 2024 were EUR 131.2 million, slightly below the previous year (EUR 135.5 million, -3.2%).

The Management Board confirmed the forecast for the current year and raised the lower forecast limit for 2025 to EUR 410 million.

2G Energy AG is an internationally leading manufacturer of decentralized energy supply systems, employing over 900 people and active in more than 50 countries.

The next important date, Publication of the 2024 Half-Year Report, at 2G ENERGY is on 05.09.2024.

The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 20,500EUR and was up +3,14 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,98 % since publication.





