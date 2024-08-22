Nabaltec AG's Interim Report: Strong Q2 2024 Revenues on Track

Nabaltec AG reported consolidated revenues of EUR 108.4 million for the first half of 2024, a 2.2% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The company's EBIT for the first half of 2024 was EUR 10.9 million, up 28.2% from EUR 8.5 million in the first half of 2023.

The second quarter of 2024 saw a significant revenue increase of 10.6%, reaching EUR 54.3 million, driven by the "Functional Fillers" product segment.

Nabaltec refined its 2024 forecast, expecting revenue growth of 2% to 4% and an EBIT margin of 8% to 10%.

The "Functional Fillers" segment generated EUR 39.5 million in the second quarter, a 15.5% increase year-over-year, while "Specialty Alumina" revenues slightly decreased.

Nabaltec AG aims to strengthen its market position through capacity expansion, process optimization, and strategic product range extensions.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at Nabaltec is on 22.08.2024.

The price of Nabaltec at the time of the news was 15,325EUR and was up +1,49 % compared with the previous day.






