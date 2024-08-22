Infineon Settles with Qimonda Insolvency Admin for €800M
An 800 million euro settlement has been reached between Qimonda AG's insolvency administrator, Dr. Michael Jaffé, and Infineon Technologies AG, marking a significant step towards concluding the insolvency proceedings by 2025.
- A settlement of 800 million euros has been reached between Dr. Michael Jaffé, the insolvency administrator for Qimonda AG, and Infineon Technologies AG.
- The conclusion of the insolvency proceedings is anticipated in 2025, which will allow for a substantial dividend to be paid to creditors.
- The legal action regarding undervalue and liability for impairment of capital has been ongoing since 2010, following Qimonda's insolvency filing in 2009.
- Infineon will ultimately pay approximately 753.5 million euros to the Qimonda AG insolvency estate, contributing to a total of around 1 billion euros paid over time.
- The settlement will positively impact creditors of Qimonda's subsidiaries, enabling them to receive corresponding insolvency dividend payments.
- Dr. Michael Jaffé has successfully realized over 1.2 billion euros for creditors through various disputes and legal challenges related to Qimonda AG's assets.
