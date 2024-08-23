O'Key Group Achieves 35.4% EBITDA Surge in H1 2024
O'KEY Group S.A. has showcased a robust financial performance in H1 2024, with a 35.4% surge in EBITDA and a notable recovery to a net profit of RUB 78 million, driven by strong growth in both hypermarkets and discounters.
- O'KEY Group S.A. reported a 35.4% year-on-year increase in EBITDA for H1 2024, reaching RUB 9.6 billion.
- Total Group revenue rose by 6.2% YoY to RUB 105.7 billion, driven by growth in both O’KEY hypermarkets and DA! discounters.
- The Group achieved a net profit of RUB 78 million in H1 2024, a significant recovery from a net loss of RUB 2.977 billion in the same period last year.
- O’KEY hypermarkets saw an 18.6% increase in EBITDA to RUB 6.5 billion, while DA! discounters' EBITDA nearly doubled to RUB 3.2 billion.
- Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 4.2% YoY to RUB 20.8 billion, with a notable reduction in personnel costs.
- As of June 30, 2024, the Group's total debt decreased to RUB 45.9 billion, and the net debt position improved to RUB 39.1 billion, reflecting a healthier financial status.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at O'Key Group is on 29.10.2024.
