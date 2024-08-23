640 MW Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Foundation Completed in Taiwan!
The Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan has reached a pivotal milestone with the successful installation of all 80 foundations for its 640 MW capacity.
- All 80 foundations for the 640 MW Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan have been successfully installed, marking a significant milestone in the project.
- The final installation phase has commenced, with 68 wind turbine generators already installed and 52 of them generating electricity.
- The project emphasizes localization and environmental responsibility, partnering with local manufacturers for foundation production and committing to long-term local vessel charters.
- A "Black-faced Spoonbill Tracking Program" has been implemented to monitor the endangered species, resulting in valuable data and recognition through sustainability awards.
- The Yunlin OWF, located in the Taiwan Strait, will be Taiwan's second-largest offshore wind farm, capable of supplying clean energy to over 600,000 households.
- Skyborn Renewables, the developer, has over 20 years of experience in offshore wind and is committed to supporting Taiwan's clean energy transition.
