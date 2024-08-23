6.75 Katjes Inte 28: Bright 2024 Outlook Boosts Investor Confidence
Katjes International saw a rise in group sales to EUR 157.9 million in H1 2024, up from EUR 155.4 million last year. With new acquisitions and a solid liquidity position, the company is poised for growth.
- Katjes International reported group sales of EUR 157.9 million in the first half of 2024, up from EUR 155.4 million in the same period last year.
- The company expects consolidated net sales for the full year 2024 to be between EUR 390 million and EUR 420 million.
- The EBITDA margin guidance for 2024 has been specified to around 10%.
- The company achieved a consolidated operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 12.2 million in the first half of 2024, with an EBITDA margin of 7.7%.
- Katjes International expanded its brand portfolio by acquiring the personal care brand Barnängen and increasing its stake in the British brand Candy Kittens.
- As of June 30, 2024, group equity was EUR 170.1 million, with a liquidity position of nearly EUR 40 million.
The price of 6.75 Katjes Inte 28 at the time of the news was 108,48EUR and was down -0,62 % compared with the previous
day.
ISIN:NO0012888769WKN:A30V78
