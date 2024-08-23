Wolford AG Unveils Strong H1 2024 Results – A Must-See for Investors!
Wolford AG faced a challenging first half of 2024, with global sales dropping by 15.7 million EUR. Transition woes with a new logistics provider and store closures hit hard, but management remains optimistic.
- Wolford AG reported a global sales decrease of 15.7 million EUR in the first half of 2024, totaling 43.1 million EUR compared to 58.8 million EUR in 2023.
- The decline in sales was primarily attributed to issues arising from a transition to a new logistics provider, which caused unexpected delivery problems.
- A turnover backlog resulting from these delivery issues is expected to be resolved by the end of August 2024.
- The closure of unprofitable stores also significantly impacted the company's financial results.
- Despite the challenges, the new management remains committed to Wolford's existing business model and high standards.
- The management is confident in their ability to navigate the current difficulties without compromising on quality.
The price of Wolford at the time of the news was 2,9800EUR and was down -1,65 % compared with the previous day.
-1,65 %
+61,08 %
+1,36 %
-28,37 %
-34,51 %
-60,00 %
-70,50 %
-86,38 %
-89,78 %
ISIN:AT0000834007WKN:893975
