Allane SE: No Expense for Impairment Losses Due to Value Differences

Allane SE has decided to postpone the adjustment of its accounting methodology as communicated on August 12, 2024.

The company will continue to apply the amortization methods described in the Annual Report 2023.

As a result of this decision, accumulated impairment losses on leased assets will negatively impact earnings by EUR 44.0 million as of June 30, 2024.

Allane SE expects a negative Group EBT of EUR 24.6 million for the first half of 2024.

For the entire year of 2024, the Management Board anticipates a negative Group EBT between EUR 25 million and EUR 35 million.

The forecast for the Group contract portfolio and consolidated operating revenue remains unchanged from the 2023 Annual Report.

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report 2024, at Allane is on 23.08.2024.

The price of Allane at the time of the news was 10,500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,95 % since publication.





