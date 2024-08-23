Allane Mobility Group Boosts Contracts and Revenue in H1 2024

Consolidated operating revenue increased by 37.0% to EUR 214.5 million in the first half of 2024.

Group contract portfolio grew to 133,800 contracts, a 6.0% increase from the end of 2023 and a 14.9% increase from June 30, 2023.

EBT forecast for 2024 adjusted due to increased risk provisioning, with expected consolidated EBT between EUR -25 million and EUR -35 million.

Consolidated revenue rose by 17.6% to EUR 359.5 million, while sales revenue fell by 2.8% to EUR 145.0 million.

EBITDA improved by 49.8% to EUR 147.7 million, but EBT was negatively impacted by increased risk provisioning and higher refinancing costs, resulting in EUR -24.6 million.

The complete consolidated interim report as of June 30, 2024, is available on the Investor Relations website of the Allane Mobility Group.

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report 2024, at Allane is on 23.08.2024.

The price of Allane at the time of the news was 10,200EUR and was down -2,86 % compared with the previous day.






