PIERER Mobility AG: H1 2024 Loss Amid Economic Turmoil, Full-Year Outlook Steady
Facing economic turbulence, the first half of 2024 yielded a negative outcome, yet optimism remains for the year's end. Despite a 27% revenue drop, strategic measures promise a brighter H2 with improved earnings.
- Economically volatile and difficult conditions led to a negative result in H1 2024, but the full-year outlook is confirmed.
- Significant improvement expected in H2 2024, with measures to improve earnings including cost reductions and efficiency increases.
- Revenue in H1 2024 was €1,007 million, a 27% decrease from H1 2023, with the Motorcycles segment contributing 93% and the Bicycles segment 7%.
- The operating result (EBIT) in H1 2024 was €-195 million, with the Bicycles segment contributing €-117 million and the Motorcycles segment €-78 million.
- The restructuring of the Bicycle segment led to significant value adjustments, with a focus on the premium segment and the sale of the R Raymon brand.
- The company expects a significantly better second half of the year, driven by a higher-margin product mix, and forecasts a decline in revenue of 10% to 15% for the full year 2024.
