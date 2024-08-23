PIERER Mobility AG: H1 2024 Loss Amid Economic Turmoil, Full-Year Outlook Steady

Economically volatile and difficult conditions led to a negative result in H1 2024, but the full-year outlook is confirmed.

Significant improvement expected in H2 2024, with measures to improve earnings including cost reductions and efficiency increases.

Revenue in H1 2024 was €1,007 million, a 27% decrease from H1 2023, with the Motorcycles segment contributing 93% and the Bicycles segment 7%.

The operating result (EBIT) in H1 2024 was €-195 million, with the Bicycles segment contributing €-117 million and the Motorcycles segment €-78 million.

The restructuring of the Bicycle segment led to significant value adjustments, with a focus on the premium segment and the sale of the R Raymon brand.

The company expects a significantly better second half of the year, driven by a higher-margin product mix, and forecasts a decline in revenue of 10% to 15% for the full year 2024.

The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 28,70EUR and was up +4,17 % compared with the previous day.






