    aap Implantate AG: 2023 Financials Show Resilience Amid Economic Challenges and Restructuring

    Despite an initial surge in sales across all regions, financial hurdles in the healthcare sector and market approval delays led to a downturn. Operational strides were made, but weak sales prompted further restructuring.

    • Sales increased in all regions initially but deteriorated due to financial difficulties in the healthcare sector and delays in approvals in new markets.
    • Operational progress included full delivery capability, a 13% reduction in electricity consumption per unit, and successful completion of MDD surveillance audit and ISO 13485 recertification.
    • Due to weak sales, a further restructuring program was implemented to reach the break-even point within two years.
    • EBITDA deteriorated in 2023, with a result of EUR -3.7 million, not meeting the expected target values.
    • Operating cash flow worsened, and significant revaluations and reclassifications led to delays and high one-off corrections impacting EBITDA.
    • The company aims to increase sales and earnings in 2024, with a focus on achieving certification under the new EU Medical Device Regulation and advancing the human clinical trial for antibacterial silver implant technology.

    The price of aap Implantate at the time of the news was 1,1350EUR and was down -2,99 % compared with the previous day.


    aap Implantate

    -8,33 %
    -3,75 %
    -6,10 %
    +0,43 %
    +14,07 %
    -71,41 %
    -86,76 %
    ISIN:DE000A3H2101WKN:A3H210





    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
